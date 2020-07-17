1/2
Elmer Christensen
1932 - 2020
June 11, 1932 - June 23, 2020
San Jose
Elmer John "Jack" Christensen
My precious husband passed on June 23, 2020 due to a heart attack and stroke in early May. He wrote his own obituary to be posted.
I was born on June 11, 1932 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Elmer and Clara Christensen (they have preceded me in death). I joined a house full of siblings, Max, Peter and Jane (a brother, Robert was born after Jane died as an infant). My siblings preceded me in death and a daughter-in-love, Wanda). I am survived by my wonderful, gracious, loving wife of 34.5 years. Judie (a.k.a. Murlene) Christensen and my four sons Jeff (Erika), Joren (Wendy), Jasen (Jade) Joel (Shiree) and my three step-children Mike (Jennifer) Ferguson, Sheldon (Wendy) Ferguson, and Suzie (Marc) Cancilla. In all 16 grandchildren that I consider superior human beings.
I moved with my parents to San Jose in 1948 where I finished high school at Abraham Lincoln in 1950. On July 4, 1951 I joined the U.S. Air Force, completed 36 weeks in electronics maintenance school in Mississippi and 14 weeks of aerial photo school in Colorado. I was transferred to Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City, South Dakota 718th Strategic Recon Squadron where I was assigned to an RB 36 crew of 22 and served out my enlistment as an aerial photographer. During my time as an aerial photographer I served temporary duty at Lakenheath RAF Station, England, Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico and Thule AFB, Greenland. Upon discharge I attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in Architectural Engineering and received my California Architects license in 1965. I have completed civic, commercial, religious, residential and historic projects in California, Hawaii, Washington and Wisconsin and built our home in Los Gatos and our cabin in Volcano. I was a member of Los Gatos Christian Church for 45 years, where I was baptized. I've requested that there to be no funeral or memorial services. May the Lord bless and keep you until His meeting.
To my precious husband…may your soar through the heavens in the arms of our Lord. My forever love.


View the online memorial for Elmer Christensen



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
