Elmer J. Leeman

January 3, 1922 - July 17, 2019

Campbell

Elmer John Leeman passed away July 17, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born January 3, 1922 to Elmer W. Leeman and Flora Panella in Los Angeles. When his father died in 1928, he and his mother moved to San Jose to be close to her big Italian family. Elmer's mother died in 1942 and he joined the Navy and served in the Sea Bees during World War II. After an Honorable Discharge, Elmer returned to San Jose where he married Trilma Watts on March 9, 1946. Elmer worked as an appliance repairperson using the knowledge he gained at the San Jose Technical High School. He worked at DiSalvo Appliance Store and then was self-employed for many years, working until he reached the age of 80.

Elmer was predeceased by his son Douglas Leeman. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Trilma, his children Claudia Vestal and Duncan Leeman, his daughters-in-law, Karen Leeman and Sandra Denhart, his 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A large number of close friends and extended family will also feel the loss of this kind and generous man.

A funeral for Elmer will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on July 25, 2019 at 11:00.





View the online memorial for Elmer J. Leeman Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 23, 2019