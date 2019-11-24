|
Elmer John Smith
November 7, 1924 - November 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in San Bruno on November 7, 1924, Elmer John Smith grew up on the Peninsula and had fond memories of taking the streetcar to San Francisco's Playland at the Beach and the ice skating rink at Sutro Baths. After graduating from San Mateo High School, he became a shipwright and went on to serve in the Army in World War II in the European theatre.
Upon returning from the war, he settled in San Mateo and went to work as a carpenter. He married Lourdes Robin "Babe" Fernandes in 1946. They were married for 42 years and had two children. She predeceased him in 1988. Elmer went on to start a construction company with his brother, Raymond, who predeceased him in 2008; his sister, Lorraine Lindsay, predeceased him in 2010.
Elmer eventually built numerous beautiful homes throughout the Peninsula, including two custom homes in the San Carlos Hills for his family, one of which became known in the 1980s for his impressive collection of cacti in the garden.
Elmer was later married for 30 years to Marcella Bauer Smith. His passion for the desert, born of his wartime training in the Mojave, led them to relocate to Tucson, AZ, in 1994, where they lived for 20 years before moving to San Jose.
Elmer will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and his appreciation for fine craftmanship and good food and music, as well as his deep generosity. He is survived by his wife, his son Paul (Donna), his daughter Dianna Smith (Chris), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will miss him dearly.
Donations in Elmer's honor can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals www.aspca.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019