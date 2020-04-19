|
Elmo Eugene Sanders
May 3, 1929 - March 20, 2020
Atherton
Elmo Eugene Sanders, native Californian, died March 20, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Mo was born May 3, 1929 in San Luis Obispo, California to Elmo Edward and Ann Marie Sanders. He had two sisters Shirley and the late Barbara "Bobbie". When Mo turned age 5, the family moved south to Hollywood where Mo attended Vine Elementary School, Hollywood High School and the University of Southern California for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. During his time at USC, he served in the naval reserves. Upon graduation from USC Mo went to work for the Fluor Corporation. Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the army during the Korean War era and was stationed at Fort Ord , Monterey CA for his service. He enjoyed northern California so much he relocated to the Bay Area starting work at Eitel McCullough Corporation and then at Varian Associates post acquisition. Mo had a long and rewarding career at Varian as Vice-president of Human Resources and International Relations. He married the late Margaret McCrady in 1961. They lived in Zug, Switzerland for several years before returning to California where they settled in Woodside and welcomed son Stephen into the family. The family lived in Woodside for 20+ years. In 1989, after retiring from Varian, Mo worked for a time with Hughes & Associates located in Boston. In early 1991 Mo met Joan who became his wife in 1996. They lived in Atherton CA for 24 years. She added her 5 grown children to the family and Mo and Joan welcomed 11 grandchildren over the years.
Mo is survived by his sister, Shirley; his beloved son Stephen, wife Nicole and children Paige and Curtis; and his adoring wife Joan and her children Daisy Hagey and husband Robert Bryne, Hank Hagey and wife Johanna, children Emma, Rowan and Cameron , Sandy Manley, husband Bud and children Liam, Lily, Arthur and Lucy, Sophy Hagey, and Susannah Johnson and children Indiana and Levi.
Mo enjoyed skiing until his 75th year and golf and tennis until his 89th birthday. Mo loved classic cars, WWII airplanes, good books, good music and an ice cold martini."Seldom stirred, never shaken, always a classic." Mo was kind, erudite and articulate.
Donations can be made in his honor to Young Americas Foundation (yaf.org) or an organization of your choosing.
"WHAT AN ELEGANT MAN"
A celebration of a life well lived will be planned when permitted.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020