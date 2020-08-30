1/1
Eloise LeFalle
1924 - 2020
Eloise LeFalle
November 17, 1924 - August 15, 2020
San Jose
Eloise Bates LeFalle, 95, San Jose, CA, August 15, 2020.
Born on November 17, 1924, Eloise, the thirteenth of fourteen siblings, grew up in a loving home where her parents also operated Lakeside Dairy in Shreveport, Louisiana. Eloise was the last surviving sibling.

After attending Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Eloise worked one year in Philadelphia before joining her brothers and sisters in Los Angeles where she married Ulysses Weldon LeFalle. They had three daughters, and instilled in them the value of education. All three of them earned their PhD degrees.
In a city of automobiles, Eloise was known to ride her bicycle to markets to shop for groceries. She was an avid gardener who marveled and encouraged birds and butterflies to visit her garden. She was also a sky gazer. Her faith in Christ and constant prayer guided her life's journey.
In 1962, she became the second Black in-market Van De Kamp's Bakery Dutch Girl, retiring in 1982. After Ulysses' death in 1991, she moved to San Francisco to live with her sister Lilly. No longer able to ride her bike, she became a frequent walker through her hilly Pacific Heights neighborhood. After Lilly's demise she moved to San Jose with her youngest daughter, Deborah. There she continued her daily walks, and caring for her garden until her health required professional home care.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jacqueline Le Falle Justin, Lizzetta LeFalle-Collins, and Deborah LeFalle; seven grandchildren, Kristen Anne Le Falle Sampson, Kevin Edward Redd, Myles LeFalle Collins, Cary LeFalle Collins, Christopher Charlton Collins, Evan LeFalle Lassiter, and Brianne Lassiter Graves; and ten great grandchildren, all of California, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Interment is at the Los Angeles National Cemetery with her husband Ulysses.
Harris Funeral Home
Berkeley, CA 94702
510-525-1331


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home Legacy Center
1331 San Pablo Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94702
510-525-1331
