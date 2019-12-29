|
Elsie Yoshiko Takahashi
November 15, 1921 - November 20, 2019
San Mateo
Elsie Yoshiko Takahashi passed away peacefully in San Mateo on November 20 at age 98. Born in Walnut Grove on the Sacramento River, Yoshiko Oto was the third of five children of Japanese immigrant farmers in the Delta. She graduated from Courtland High School in 1941, and then worked briefly as a live-in au pair in San Francisco's Marina neighborhood. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Yoshiko was summarily fired, and her cousins fetched her home. In the wake of Executive Order 9066 in 1942, the entire Oto family was evacuated to the Gila River Relocation Camp in Arizona. Nearly two years later Yoshiko was released in April 1944 to join her fiancé, Hiroki Takahashi, who was at the Military Intelligence Service Language School at Camp Savage, Minnesota. They were married at the Hennepin Methodist Church in Minneapolis, shortly before Hiroki received his overseas assignment in the Pacific war theater.
The couple was reunited in St. Paul in 1946. After challenging post-war years working low-paid service jobs, Yoshiko and Hiroki joined Japanese-American friends seeking opportunity in Massachusetts, where their four daughters were born. Drawn back to California after two decades away from their west coast homeland, they settled in San Mateo in 1961. Their children by then of school age, Elsie Yoshiko went back to work, first as a bookkeeper at the Berkeley Farms dairy company, then in the advertisement department of the San Mateo Times newspaper until her retirement.
Retirement brought mostly sweet years when Elsie Yoshiko became a proud homeowner, pursued interests in cooking and ikebana flower arranging, enjoyed travel with her husband and relished being a grandmother. For more than 20 years, Elsie Yoshiko and Hiroki could be seen at sunrise walking arm-in-arm along the shore of San Francisco Bay at Coyote Point. She survived cancer at age 78 and outlived all of her siblings, one daughter and two sons-in-law. Her beloved husband of 75 years predeceased her by only five weeks.
Elsie Yoshiko is survived by three daughters, one son-in-law and three grandchildren.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019