1/1
Elvamae "Emme" Carl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvamae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvamae "Emme" Carl
September 4, 1921 - November 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Emme Carl passed away peacefully of natural causes in the company of many of her family on Thanksgiving Day after 99 years of a wonderful life.
Emme was born in St. Louis , Missouri and grew up in Belleville, Illinois. As a teenager her family moved to Los Angeles where she attended Los Angeles High School. She married her sweetheart Max Carl (deceased) in October of 1939. In December 1940 she delivered their first child, Tim.
During WWII she worked as a reservations person with Southern Pacific Railroad. Since that time she has been a mother and homemaker and a dedicated volunteer in the community. Her passions were the San Jose Museum of Art (founder of a major fundraiser The Headdress Ball) and Valle Monte where she served as President and long time Board member. Her love was her family, gardening (especially her vineyard and her lavender) and mosaics. She was a truly artistic woman who appreciated the world she lived in.
She is survived by her son Tim Carl and his wife Mary, her grandchildren Jeff Carl of Woodinville, Jennifer Souza of Hollister and Kent Carl and his wife Veronica of San Jose and her great grandchildren Jake Souza of Mountain View and Laura Carl, Ostin Carl and Elia Carl of San Jose. She was loved by all.
In lieu of flowers, Emme requested donations to Valle Monte League, P.O. Box 5874, San Jose, CA 95150-5874. This organization funds numerous mental health agencies in the valley.
Due to the pandemic only private services will be held.


View the online memorial for Elvamae "Emme" Carl

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved