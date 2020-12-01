Elvamae "Emme" CarlSeptember 4, 1921 - November 26, 2020Resident of San JoseEmme Carl passed away peacefully of natural causes in the company of many of her family on Thanksgiving Day after 99 years of a wonderful life.Emme was born in St. Louis , Missouri and grew up in Belleville, Illinois. As a teenager her family moved to Los Angeles where she attended Los Angeles High School. She married her sweetheart Max Carl (deceased) in October of 1939. In December 1940 she delivered their first child, Tim.During WWII she worked as a reservations person with Southern Pacific Railroad. Since that time she has been a mother and homemaker and a dedicated volunteer in the community. Her passions were the San Jose Museum of Art (founder of a major fundraiser The Headdress Ball) and Valle Monte where she served as President and long time Board member. Her love was her family, gardening (especially her vineyard and her lavender) and mosaics. She was a truly artistic woman who appreciated the world she lived in.She is survived by her son Tim Carl and his wife Mary, her grandchildren Jeff Carl of Woodinville, Jennifer Souza of Hollister and Kent Carl and his wife Veronica of San Jose and her great grandchildren Jake Souza of Mountain View and Laura Carl, Ostin Carl and Elia Carl of San Jose. She was loved by all.In lieu of flowers, Emme requested donations to Valle Monte League, P.O. Box 5874, San Jose, CA 95150-5874. This organization funds numerous mental health agencies in the valley.Due to the pandemic only private services will be held.