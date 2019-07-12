Elvan (Kevin) S. Young

Resident of Cupertino

Dearest Elvan (Kevin) S. Young passed away in Mountain View, CA on July 7, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1948 in Helena, Arkansas. Elvan enjoyed many years rooting his family in California. Beloved husband for 39 years of Nancy Young; proud father of Tracy and Amanda. Loving son to the late Kim and Gene; brother to Willie, Bettie, Frank, and Danny. Treasured uncle to nine. Elvan was a talented musician who also excelled in academics. With a major in Physics and a Masters in Electrical Engineering, he was blessed to have worked at several high-profile companies.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Tuesday, July 16th at 1:00p.m. in the All Saints Chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos, 94024.

The family has designated Mayo Clinic for memorial contributions to further Calciphylaxis research. Donations can be made by phone 1-855-852-8129 or online: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc

His memory will live through those who love him dearly<3





View the online memorial for Elvan (Kevin) S. Young Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019