Elvin Clarence "Corky" Tindel
1946 - 2020
Elvin "Corky" Clarence Tindel
June 25, 1946 –Sept. 29, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Corky passed away at age 74 in Good Samaritan Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; brother, Donald; son, David; and grandson, Jacob. He and Vicki were graduates of Fremont High School (1964) and were married for 55 years. He also achieved his AA from West Valley College and received several agency licenses. While a junior in high school he joined the Marine Reserves for 6 years. He was stationed at 29 Palms where he received a Sharpshooter Badge, a Good Conduct Medal and an Honorable Discharge. He will be cremated and buried with military honors in Powell, Wyo.
He was known for his sense of humor, his fast cars and his home that he built in the Santa Cruz Mountains. He had a lot of friends that will dearly miss him but no more than his family and his therapy pets.
Donations can be made to the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (415-272-4172x717) and the Int. Rhino Foundation in Ft. Worth, TX.
Friends and family can pay their respects at a memorial service that will be held at a future date at his home.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
