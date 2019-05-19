Elwin E. Laughlin

Resident of Saratoga

Elwin Laughlin passed away peacefully on March 26th. He was born into a musical family of 5 brothers and 1 sister in 1932 in Dora, Alabama. He later moved to northern Indiana and in 1974 married Dorothy. They moved to California in 1979 to be closer to the grandchildren and enjoy the California weather. In California Elwin continued to work as an HVAC technician, later starting his own firm, Shoreline Mechanical. Together for over 40 years he and Dorothy traveled throughout the US with their Holiday Rambler RV group and cruised Europe. Elwin was an avid Chicago Cubs and Alabama football fan. He was an excellent guitar player and sang with a bluegrass group. He liked to duck hunt and watch his beloved Cubs and old westerns.

He is survived by his son Kerry and stepson's Dave Austin (Jennifer) and Bill Austin (Susan), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Elwin was a kind, gentle man and a man of great faith. He delighted in seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren and hearing about their accomplishments.

A memorial service will be held May 20, 2019 at 1:30PM at Saratoga Federated Church.





