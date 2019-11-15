|
|
Emiko J. Nakano
Oct. 15, 1919 - Oct. 26, 2019
Berkeley and Richmond
Emiko J. Nakano passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 26, 2019. Emiko was born on October 15, 1919 in Hiroshima, Japan to Utaso and Ai Fujikawa. Emiko grew up in Isleton, CA & was the second child of 10 children.
In 1940, Emiko married Mario Masaharu Nakano. Emiko and Mario raised four children, Tamaye D. (deceased), Mario Seigo (Nadine), Steven K. (Denice) and Julie A. Kihara (Robert), six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Emiko is survived by her siblings, Shizu Fujimura, and Stanley Fujikawa (Joan). She is preceded in death by her husband Mario, daughter Tamaye, Fujikawa brothers Charlie (Alice), Noboru (Terry), Kenji (Irene), George (Ann), sisters Barbara Ikenaga (Jim), Michiko Jung, Kiyomi Uchino (Rick).
Emiko was placed at the ACC Care Center in Sacramento in January 2015 after a minor stroke at age 96. The Nakano family thanks the ACC Care Center for providing Emiko with love, kindness and care.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service at the Berkeley Higashi Honganji Temple, 1524 Oregon St, Berkeley, CA 94703 on Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2019