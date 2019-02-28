|
Emil "Gus" Harms
June 25, 1937-February 6, 2019
San Jose
Emil "Gus" Harms passed away peacefully in God's grace on February 6, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones,
Greatly cherished by his sweetheart, Lauren, his children Lillian (Bryan), Tim (Cherie), Dennis (Christine), grandchildren, Nicole (Nic), Amanda, Christiana, Joe, Rebekah, Margaret, Charlotte, and great-grandchildren Jameson and Oriah.
Gus retired after 37 years from NAPA Auto Parts. He enjoyed NASCAR, trains, WWII history, traveling, spending time with family, and great conversations.
A Celebration of Life (party) will be held in Gus's honor at 2 PM on Saturday, March 9 at Burnett Hall, 19500 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to vitascommunityconnection.org or the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2019