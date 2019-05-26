Emily Ann Carlin Cottingham

January 19,1934 - April 28, 2019

Palm Desert, California

Emily Ann Carlin Cottingham, resident of Palm Desert, California. Born in Oakland, California, January 19, 1934-April 28, 2019.

Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of Dr. John Allen "Jack" Cottingham DDS for sixty years. Loving mother to John Carlin Cottingham (Kate) Los Gatos, Judith Ann Sieber (Michael) Woodside, and Jacqueline Ann Courtney (Todd) Willow Glen. "Grammie" was adored by her seven grandchildren-Claire and Benjamin Cottingham, John Michael "Jack" and Wyatt Sieber, and McKenzie, Hunter and William Courtney. Ann is pre-deceased by her parents, John Charles Carlin and Emily Ann Joubert, and by her sister, Joan Carlin Dulany (Kenneth). She was the loving "Auntie Ann" to David Dulany, Susan Dulany Jackson and Katie Dulany Ribordy.

She was raised in Marysville, then moved to Yuba City after the flood of 1955.

While living on Parnassus street in San Francisco, across from Xi Psi Phi dental fraternity she spotted a very handsome dental student walking to class from her breakfast nook. After she stole his parking spot, she stole his heart. She was crowned Miss Luraline upon arriving in Honolulu Hawaii by the namesake ship in 1951. Ann and Jack were married in Marysville on August 24, 1959. Ann graduated from St. Mary's Nursing College in San Francisco in 1955. She was a dedicated nurse at San Francisco County Hospital, pediatric department. While joyfully raising her children, she spent countless hours volunteering at St. Christopher's, Presentation and Bellarmine High Schools. Ann was a past President of the Saint Christopher's ladies' guild (1973-1974)and a founder of the Antique Show. In 1979 she excitedly returned to work. Eventually she became the nursing supervisor at Sunnyvale Medical Clinic Surgery Department where she was adored by the physicians, by her surgical staff and by the patients. Her optimism, sense of humor and wonderful laugh will be remembered by all.

She and her family were Willow Glen residents for forty years. Ann is remembered as a devoted wife, most loving mother, fiercely loyal friend and compassionate nurse. She had a charmed life...

Her inspiration: "If you bungle raising your children, I don't think whatever else you do well matters very much." Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

There will be a celebration of life at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 2278 Booksin Avenue San Jose, California 95125 on Tuesday, June 4th, at 5pm. A reception will be held in Healy Hall at 6pm. following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to Todd and Jackie Courtney's foundation for early childhood literacy and positive thinking, The Max Rhymes Foundation 1195 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125 www.maxrhymesfoundation.org





