|
|
Emily Hendrickson
February 11, 1931 - November 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Emily passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on 9 Nov 2019. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, scholar, artist, & writer. She was married for 59 years to Eric who passed away 21 Nov 2014.
Emily was born in Wayne, Michigan on 11 Feb 1931. She married Eric on 30 April 1955 and they moved to S. Carolina, followed by Sacramento, CA and then finally settling in San Jose, CA. Emily went to West Valley College, De Anza, and San Jose State and was an avid reader & writer. She used her learning in order to teach kids to read and write.She was also a great artist and created beautiful oil paintings. Emily enjoyed the holidays and was always planning for some type of gathering at her house.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald & Doris. She is survived by three brothers, Frank, Albert, & George; sons, Arne, Mathew, & Mark; 10 grandkids; and 4 great-grandkids.
Emily loved her family very much: Arne & Danielle: Randy (Carmen), Sean, Joe, Jessica (Mike), and Conor; great grandkids: Nathen, Ethan, Randy Jr. (RJ), and Harper. Matthew & Nancy: Lauren (Kamakani) and Kyle. Mark & Laurie: Brittney, Derek, and Andrew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Saratoga Federated Church: 20390 Park Place, Saratoga, CA 95070.
View the online memorial for Emily Hendrickson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019