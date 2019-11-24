Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Hendrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Hendrickson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Hendrickson Obituary
Emily Hendrickson
February 11, 1931 - November 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Emily passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on 9 Nov 2019. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, scholar, artist, & writer. She was married for 59 years to Eric who passed away 21 Nov 2014.
Emily was born in Wayne, Michigan on 11 Feb 1931. She married Eric on 30 April 1955 and they moved to S. Carolina, followed by Sacramento, CA and then finally settling in San Jose, CA. Emily went to West Valley College, De Anza, and San Jose State and was an avid reader & writer. She used her learning in order to teach kids to read and write.She was also a great artist and created beautiful oil paintings. Emily enjoyed the holidays and was always planning for some type of gathering at her house.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald & Doris. She is survived by three brothers, Frank, Albert, & George; sons, Arne, Mathew, & Mark; 10 grandkids; and 4 great-grandkids.
Emily loved her family very much: Arne & Danielle: Randy (Carmen), Sean, Joe, Jessica (Mike), and Conor; great grandkids: Nathen, Ethan, Randy Jr. (RJ), and Harper. Matthew & Nancy: Lauren (Kamakani) and Kyle. Mark & Laurie: Brittney, Derek, and Andrew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Saratoga Federated Church: 20390 Park Place, Saratoga, CA 95070.


View the online memorial for Emily Hendrickson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -