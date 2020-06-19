Emma Fontana Kaliterna101 yearsResident of Santa ClaraDecember 26, 1918 - June 14, 2020Emma Kaliterna lived a full and active life all 101 years. On Sunday, June 14 she passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Kaliterna, and her grandson and his wife, Michael and Kari Kaliterna.Emma was a Santa Clara gal, through and through. She was born on Lewis Street in 1918 as the second child, first girl to Sisto and Caterina Fontana. Emma's family included two brothers, Emilio and John, and one sister, Angelina. Emma was predeceased by her husband, Mickey Kaliterna, her parents Sisto and Caterina, brother Emilio, and sister Angelina, brothers in law Vincent (Berniece) Kaliterna, Gerald Fox, and sister in law, Delphine Fontana. Emma has a remaining sister in law, Gloria Fox, a brother, John Fontana, and ten nieces and nephews (Dottie (Jim) Smith, David (Joyce) Fontana, Suzanne Bentley, Mary Louise Serion, Steve (Lisa) Fontana, Stefani Fontana, Mickey Kaliterna, Brian (Jackie) Fox, and David Fox), and many great nieces and nephews.Emma attended Fremont School and Santa Clara High School. Like many of the valley youth, she went to work at twelve "cutting 'cots" for the fruit canning companies. She graduated from Sullivan Beauty School at 20 years of age and went into business as an owner and stylist of her own hair salon. Emma loved her customers at Emma's Coiffures. Many became close friends and stayed in touch for decades. Emma would say, "I've got the best clients in the world!"Emma met Mickey Kaliterna in 1941 at a picnic, and they married in 1942. Some of their favorite activities were dancing to the big bands at the San Jose Civic Auditorium and traveling. Emma and Mickey built Emma's Coiffures in 1946 on Franklin Street. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage until Mickey's death in 2014. In an article in the Santa Clara Weekly in February, 2007, the reporter stated, "To this day their love sparkles with all its luster." They had a fun and lively marriage, teasing and joking until their last days together. Emma loved pursuing her interests in cooking and gardening throughout her life.In 1959 Emma and Mickey traveled to Alberta, Canada to adopt their one and only daughter, Danielle. Emma took a pause from working full time for the first six years of Danielle's life to enjoy all that motherhood brings.Emma and Mickey really cared about their growing city of Santa Clara. With a penchant for social gatherings and fundraising, Emma and Mickey raised more than $100,000 through the years for the many city programs they supported: Santa Clara City Library, Santa Clara Aquamaids, Santa Clara Vanguards, Triton Museum of Art, Harris-Lass Historical Museum, Police Activity League, Girls Scouts, Little League, Catholic Youth Organization, Santa Clara High School, St. Clare's School, Buchser Middle School, San Jose City College, Agnews Youth Center, and the Santa Clara Youth Village.Emma served on the City of Santa Clara's Cultural Advisory Commission and Keep Santa Clara Clean Committee. She was inducted into the Santa Clara Unified School District Hall of Fame in 2004. She received the Chamber of Commerce Award of Merit in 1966. Other awards include the Austen Warburton Community Service Award and "Those Who Inspire" inaugural award in 2006. The yearbook section of the Santa Clara City Library is named for her, as well as a yearly children's author event in which a published author is invited to present and books are given out to the children who attend. Emma was very involved in city and county politics, acting as the campaign chairman to many campaigns. She was known as a "City Council-watcher" attending meetings on a regular basis. She had dear friends in the City Manager's office during the tenure of Jennifer Sparacino, most notably Carol McCarthy, Jashma Kadam, Judy Boccignone, and Jennifer, herself. Such changes and development she saw in Santa Clara during her lifetime.Emma was thrilled to be a grandmother, and eagerly welcomed grandson Michael Kaliterna. She was blessed to be present at Michael and Kari Kaliterna's wedding in July, 2019.Private graveside services will be held next week. A public memorial will be planned for late summer to celebrate Emma's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Santa Clara City Library Foundation and Friends.Emma Fontana Kaliterna was truly a legend, and we celebrate her life. We thank her for her goodness toward others and her constant inspiration. She is deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.