Emma Zampierin
July 1, 1926 - February 7, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Emma Zampierin, a resident of Pleasanton, died peacefully and surrounded by her family on February 7 at the age of 93. She was born in Lucca, Italy on July 1, 1926. She worked as a seamstress in Italy and the United States and eventually became a homemaker. She met her husband, Giovanni, on a ship while traveling to the United States in 1958. They married in 1959 and raised their family in San Jose before eventually moving to Pleasanton in 1997. She loved cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons Paul (wife Patty) and David (wife Jenn) Zampierin; grandchildren Sara (husband Chris), Andrew (wife Erin), Madasyn, and Natasha; and great-grandchildren Carter, Tyson, and Camilla. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Giovanni Zampierin, and her siblings, Fedele, Maria, Irma, Delia, and Bruna. Emma touched the lives of many people with her gentle kindness and loving personality. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Vigil service will be held Sunday, February 16 at 6:00pm at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4157 First Street, Pleasanton. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Church, 3999 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton on Monday, February 17 at 10:00am followed immediately by a reception at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, Dublin, CA (www.hopehospice.com).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 12, 2020