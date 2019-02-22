Eric Carlos Brown

Resident of Santa Clara

Eric closed his eyes for the last time Sunday, February 17, 2019, at O'Connor hospital surrounded by his wife Fran, daughters Necia Gomez, and Ragina Dasilva, and sister-in-law Corina Lanfranco.

Eric is survived by above mentioned daughters, wife, and sister-in-law, and his brother Oliver Glover, his son David Amelia, sons-in-law Jose Gomez and Pete Suarez, grandsons Jacob Amelia, David Amelia Jr. and Alexander Suarez, granddaughters Miranda Dasilva, Gianna Dasilva, Venessa Suarez, and Isabella Gomez, his nephew Joseph Lanfranco and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by his angel granddaughter Laurrina Marquez and his lovely mother Sedalia Brown, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Pete and Frances Rodriguez.

Eric was born and raised in San Francisco, California, attended College of Notre Dame Belmont, he was employed by Hewlett-Packard for 15 years, a 10 year employee of Intel Corp. and a member of the Meat Cutters Union having worked at Safeway, and Lucky stores. Eric will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and his willingness to always help family.

He will also be remembered for his love of dancing to R&B music and Mexican music with Aunt Alice and Aunt Josie. He was an avid fan of SF Giants, SF 49ers, Golden State Warriors, and SJ Sharks. He also loved family weekend bowling with all his family especially the grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at 10:00am at Lima Family Funeral Home, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050. Reception to follow.





