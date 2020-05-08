Eric Johnson
1969 - 2020
Eric Johnson
February 24, 1969 - May 2, 2020
Palo Alto
Eric E. Johnson, a leading expert in product security technology, died May 2, 2020 in Palo Alto. He was 51. At the time of his death he was a Senior Director of TIBCO Software Inc. and led its product security response team. He joined TIBCO in 2000 and was known for his superb intellect and his problem solving abilities. An associate described him as "impossible to replace".
The cause of death is believed to have been cardiac arrest.
Born in Boston Massachusetts February 24, 1969, Eric Eggert Johnson attended private high school in Boston and graduated from Brown University in 1991 with a degree in mathematics and physics. Early on he saw the enormous potential of the, then relatively new, field of intellectual property, as well as the security issues that such expansion would generate. He joined TIBCO in 2000. His career spanned the history of product security.
Family was important. He was an enthusiastic basketball player and delighted in family swims. His friends and associates remember the warm, caring and optimistic personality that caused him to be loved by so many whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his spouse of 24 years, Caroline Schroeder, a Professor of Classics and Letters at the University of Oklahoma, and their two sons, Bradley, 14 and Colson, 10, of Palo Alto. The family was planning a future move to Oklahoma. Since they met as students at Brown, the couple has supported the education of under-represented minorities as part of a shared commitment to justice and equality.
He is also survived by a brother, Neil, and parents, Ann Hulsing and Tim Johnson, all of Newton Massachusetts.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to the IPC BAF Scholarship to provide scholarship support for African American undergraduates with financial aid need at Brown. They may be mailed to: Gift Cashier, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912.


View the online memorial for Eric Johnson

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 8, 2020
Dear Carrie, Lyn and I are just heartbroken and thinking of you, Colson, and Bradley every day. Eric had such a wonderful love of life and I will always remember his laughter and smile. giant hugs to you all, Tina
Tina Shepardson
Friend
May 8, 2020
Eric, we met only professionally at TIBCO. You held me to a high standard about product security in our company's quarterly review meetings, which made me level up my game. Thank you for doing your job as a professional should. I am at a loss for words. Rest in Peace and may your family have the strength to carry on.
TIBCO Coworker
Coworker
May 8, 2020
All of us at TIBCO Software will miss Eric dearly. He was an exceptionally talented engineer and a fantastic teammate. His commitment to Carrie, their two sons, and their communities also set a standard for us all to emulate. We'll carry forward with his memory and his example in mind.
Dan Streetman
Coworker
