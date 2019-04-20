|
Eric W. McMillan
Eric, born in Auburn, WA in 1966, is preceded in death by his father, Herbert McMillan and brother, Steven McMillan. He is survived by his mother, Kathy of San Carlos, daughter Georgia, sister Gena, niece and nephew Tina and Westley.
Eric grew up in San Carlos, he graduated from Sequoia High School and Wyotech Technical Institute. He was a Son of the American Legion and involved in community activities such as the Chicken's Ball and the Kiwanis Club.
Known for his charm, wit, and for lending a helping hand, he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held June 1, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 585 in San Carlos, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 20, 2019