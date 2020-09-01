1/1
Erlinda Cadena
March 6, 1941 - August 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Erlinda was born to Gabriel and Erma Montoya in Hollister on March 6, 1941 and passed peacefully on August 20, 2020 with loved ones by her side. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Lisa, granddaughter Arielle, brother Kenneth Kimbrow and sister-in-law, Gayla. Linda was preceded in death by brother Richie Marques and her son Robert.
Linda was raised by her grandparents and hard-working father. Her family moved to San Jose, where she attended Herbert Hoover Middle School and then graduated from Lincoln High School, with Honors. She began her clerical career and later became a respected School Secretary in the Alum Rock School District, retiring from Mayfair-Chavez Elementary.
She lived an eventful life including family camping vacations and later traveling the world with David, visiting namely Machu Picchu, Lisbon on a Douro River Cruise along with other European cities, Tikal, Sydney, Auckland and driving across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Linda also enjoyed hosting many family gatherings with her husband, especially birthdays and holidays.
Linda and David were rarely apart and were blessed with a loving marriage of 57 years, they adored each other so. She will missed by many, especially her quick-wit, bright and calming smile. We are truly blessed to have had her in our lives.
Private funeral services will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park with burial at Calvary Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
