Erlinda FlemateFebruary 4, 1921 - July 11, 2020Resident of San JoseOur beloved Mother passed away peacefully in her San Jose home on July 11, 2020. She was 99 years old. Mother was born in Hanford, CA to Jesus and Rafaela Medrano who immigrated from Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.She married Guadalupe Flemate in December 1937. In June 1940, they welcomed the first of six children over the span of seventeen years.Mother was preceded in death by our dear sweet loving Father Guadalupe. She is survived by daughters Margot (Barry) and Norma; sons John (Molly), Richard (Maria), Eugene, and David (Agnieszka); sister Eva Venegas; brother-in-law Robert; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by sisters Beatrice Peredia, Angelina Gaitan, Amelia Flemate, and Esther Thomas, and brothers Leo, Domingo, Richard, and Gil; sisters-in-law Lillian Valdez and Carmen De La Rosa; brothers-in-law Henry, Raul, Tony, and Joe; and son-in-law Ron Diseth.She was a beloved tía to many nieces and nephews and dear prima to dozens of Gaitans and Medranos throughout California.Our sweet Mother will be remembered as the pillar of our family; courageous and strong in character, principles, and her religious beliefs. She always looked good as she dressed to the latest styles. She kept an impeccable home and flower garden; loved to sew and cook. She took great pride in all her family; children, grandchildren, siblings, and all her nieces and nephews. She was always here for her familia.We have so many wonderful and beautiful memories of Mother with our family celebrations; birthdays, house parties, and our grand Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She will remain in our hearts forever.Due to state-wide closures, a private rosary, mass, and funeral service will be held.