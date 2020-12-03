Ernest BellezzaAugust 21, 1924 - April 1, 2020Resident of GilroyErnest (Ernie) was born in Montana; the youngest of eight children. His mother Julia Ferro and father James Bellezza both immigrated from Italy and met in the United States. When Ernie was 18 months old most of the family moved to Gilroy. His father and brothers farmed prunes, walnuts, and other crops. When he was little, they lived on Lewis Street; then his parents built a home on Church Street. He, his brothers, and friends Glen Brem and Bob Hayes love to hunt in the hills around Gilroy. He told stories of how as a young man he worked for the cannery as well as helping his brothers farming. He graduated from Gilroy High School and attended one year of college at Cal Poly before he had to come back to Gilroy due to WWII. Farming became his fulltime career. Like many young adults he and his friends would go to dances in San Juan Bautista on the weekends. There he met Phyllis Pryor from Hollister.They married in June 1947 and made their first home on Leavesley Road. They purchased orchard land and a home a few years later at 8795 Marcella Avenue. They had one child, Marsie. In 1959 he, two of his brothers and friends purchased property in Healdsburg and grew pears and grapes. He spent time on farming in Healdsburg and Gilroy. He and Fred Angelino built fork-lifts and prune shaking machines together. Ernie and Phyllis divorced in the mid-1970s. In July 1976 he married Connie Jaszewski, who had two boys Mike and Chris. They and the boys enjoyed shooting, and the boys participated in BMX bike racing and other things. They got serious about fishing and took their trailer on many fishing trips with friends. They also played cards with friends, took bus trips to casinos, and enjoyed many social events with friends and family. They built and operated the golf range Garlic Country Golf beginning in February 2000. They enjoyed their customers and watching Chris become a professional golf instructor. In 2001 they began the process to adopt their granddaughter Marissa. Raising Marissa kept them young at heart. They spent a lot of time with all their grandchildren: Stephanie, Adam, Marissa, Austin, Ryan, Amanda, and Brandon. Lots of laughter and activity could be found at their home with the grandkids! Stephanie, Adam, and great-grandson Hudson called him "Pa", and Marissa, Ryan, Amanda and Brandon called him "Poppy" and Austin called him "Grampa" (later Marissa too). He was still driving tractor at 93 and still driving during the day with his "Real ID" at 95.Ernie was predeceased by his parents, siblings and "the love of his life" Connie. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandson and grand nieces and nephews. He is missed very much!He was buried in April 2020. Due to the virus we cannot have a celebration of life.