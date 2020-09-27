Ernest Lipari Jr.Feb. 16, 1927 - August 15, 2020San JoseMr. Ernest Lipari, Jr. was carried to heaven on August 15, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in San Jose' and lived his entire life there. He attended Grant Elementary, Roosevelt Middle, and San Jose' High schools in the downtown area. After graduating in 1944, Ernest enlisted in the Navy, serving as support staff on the LST (Landing Ship, Tank) 938. His ship supported the war effort in the Philippines and post-surrender Japan. After his military service, Ernest worked for the United States Post Office, serving for 34 years as a letter carrier out of the St. James branch in downtown San Jose'. In 1951, he married Virginia Fernandez at St. Joseph Church (now Cathedral), and the two enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Ernest and Virginia settled in theeast side of San Jose', having seven children. Ernest was a founding father at the new local Catholic parish, St. John Vianney Church, which opened in 1952. He remained a parishioner there for the remainder of his life. In 1972, Ernest began a part-time job at the San Jose' Flea Market, making many friends there during his 43 years of service. During his retirement, Ernest traveled as often as possible, within the U. S. and abroad. Memorable trips included Kansas and the Midwest, New England, Hawaii, Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Mountain,Seattle, Vancouver, and Washington, D. C. with "Honor Flight" for veterans. Other trips included Panama, France (including Paris and Normandy), England (including London), and Italy (including Florence, Venice, Assisi, and Rome, highlighted by an audience with Pope Benedict XVI). In September, 2019, Ernest took up residence at Sunrise Villa (south San Jose'). He benefitted from the wonderful staff and participated in many forms of entertainment that were provided. Ernest is survived by his sister Annette, children Christine Gramlich(Wayne); Victor; Ernest (Gloria); Rosanne Hale (William); Mark (Loan); Robert (Monica), and Steven (Lieu). Also survived by grandchildren James, Sarah, and Monica Hale; Eric Lipari, Jennifer Lapena (George); John Lipari (Erin), Sarah Lipari-Pass (Ian); Kevin Gramlich; Monika and Diego Paez; and great grandchildren Kiara Hale, Mia and Lucas Lapena. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (2007); parents, Ernest, Sr. (1978) and Rose (1985); and brother Ronald (1955). The Lipari family wishes to thank the numerous doctors, nurses, and staff at Kaiser Permanente for their loving care of our father. We also thank the hardworking staff at Sunrise Villa that made Dad's final year joyful. Private services have been held.