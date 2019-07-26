Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
2350 Winchester Blvd.
Campbell, CA
Ernest Paul Ruffo Sr.


1932 - 2019
Ernest Paul Ruffo Sr. Obituary
Ernest Paul Ruffo, Sr.
Jan. 29, 1932 – July 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Ernest Ruffo, Sr. was the patriarch of the Ruffo Family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie Frances (Bruno) Ruffo, and cherished parents Joseph and Mary (DeMarco) Ruffo, and siblings Angela (Amato), Thomas, Pat, Paul, Joseph, Mario, Phyllis (Newman). Loving father to Ernie Jr. (Patty), Frank (Colleen), Judy Cordano (Mike), Kirk (Amy), grandfather to Christian, Dane, Lauren Hiestand (David Scott), and Kelsey Cordano. Loving great-grandfather to Payton and Waylon Hiestand, and devoted brother to Ronald.
Born in Utica, NY. Resident of Willow Glen since 1947. A graduate of San Jose Tech, and a graduate of International Allied Masonry Union Apprenticeship. Inducted into the U.S. Army August 6, 1952, and was sent to the front lines supporting the Korean War effort. Received the Korean Service Medal with 2 Brigade Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
Ernest worked as a masonry contractor for over 30 years, specializing in fireplace construction. He loved his family, playing rummy, reading, especially Civil War history books, cooking aglio e olio with clams, and watching his favorite TV programs like Shark Tank, Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions, and old movies. He is so loved, and will remain forever in our hearts.
Friends and Family are welcome to attend the Vigil service on Thursday, August 1 at 7pm at the Lima Family Erickson, 710 Willow St., San Jose. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy's Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd., Campbell on Friday, August 2 at 11am. Entombment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St., Santa Clara.
Ernest (and Marie) had a life-long dedication to St. Jude. To honor that, the family has set up a memorial fund in his name where contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The link below will take you directly to the Ernest P. Ruffo Memorial Gift Fund online donation within St. Jude's site.
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5912080&pg=personal&fr_id=39300


View the online memorial for Ernest Paul Ruffo, Sr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 26, 2019
