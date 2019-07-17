|
|
Ernest Rose
May 13, 1927 - July 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Ernie is survived by five children; Karen Rose, Cynthia Lowery (David), Michelle Rosa (David), Kenneth Rose (Julie), Douglas Rose (Debra); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brothers Ed and Jerry Rose.
He was born and raised on the family's apricot and prune orchard in the east foothills of San José. He was a WWII Navy veteran, and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union #104, the Native Sons of the Golden West #177, The American Legion #114, and the Knights of Columbus.
He loved hunting, fishing, and baseball. He was a season ticket holder for the San Jose Giants and housed many upcoming professional major league baseball players.
Services will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Darling and Fischer, San Jose, CA from 3-5 PM. A viewing will continue at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church at 6:00 PM followed by Rosary and Mass at 7 PM.
Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
View the online memorial for Ernest Rose
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 17, 2019