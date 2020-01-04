|
|
Ernest Rusconi
June 29, 1922 – December 21, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill, CA
Ernest Rusconi of Morgan Hill passed away peacefully in his home at Madera Villa with loving family by his side. He was 97 ½. Ernest loved life and was optimistic and joyful up to his final days. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and a close friend to many. A WW II Veteran and distinguished member of the community he lived a life in service to others.
Ernest was born on June 29, 1922 in Montpelier Vermont, the son of Italian immigrants Josephine and Alberto Rusconi. He was raised in Barre Vermont where he graduated high school. Ernest served in WWII in the Army Signal Corps. He then attended Norwich University where he received a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He went on to attend business school at Syracuse University and then law school at Harvard, graduating in 1949. Seeking to establish his own law practice, he boarded a train to San Francisco in 1950 where he studied and passed the California Bar.
Ernest was a well-known attorney in Santa Clara County. He practiced law for over 40 years as senior partner in the Rusconi, Foster, and Thomas law firm and was city attorney of Morgan Hill from 1956 to 1979. Ernest was awarded the Morgan Hill Citizen of the Year in recognition of his volunteer activities and community service. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club serving as President and Lt. Governor, receiving an award for 55 years of service. He provided law advice to seniors and underrepresented members of the community. Ernest worked with the Boy Scouts of America organization, was a 12-year board member for the Council of Aging, a past program director of the Morgan Hill Grange, member of the Italian-American Club, and served on the Morgan Hill Methodist Church board of directors.
Ernest met his wife Kathryn in Carmel and they married in 1953. Ernest and Kathryn moved to Morgan Hill in 1957. They lived in Morgan Hill for 57 years where they raised their two children Mark and Susan. They were married for 61 years until Kathryn's passing in 2014.
Ernest was loved by many and was described as "an amazing man" who was upbeat, cheerful, straightforward, and honest. He had a sense of humor and was quick to smile. He enjoyed his family, friends, food and good wine. Ernest went for a 2-mile walk almost every day into his 90's, loved to play golf, and diligently read the newspaper every day. Ernest spoke six languages and had a passion for travel. In addition to several trips to visit his relatives in Italy he traveled throughout Europe, North America, South America and New Zealand.
Ernest is survived by his son Mark (Sue) and daughter Susan (Garrett), and three grandsons Remy, Grant and Michael.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 17720 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 17175 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill. Interment to follow at MT. HOPE CEMETERY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Friends of the Morgan Hill Senior Center, at FMHSC.org (p) 408-219-4136.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020