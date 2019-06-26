Dr. Ernest "Ta" Thomas

Campbell

Dr. Ernest Thomas Jr. passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife, Karen Radella, Ph.D., their daughter Halle, and his two children, Eric and Karl, from a prior marriage. Dr. Thomas practiced medicine for 58 years and cared for all of his patients, nurses, staff and doctors he worked with. He was an accomplished pilot, painter, reader, and world traveler. His compassionate and loving nature will always be remembered, as well as his world class hugs! He was larger than life and touched the lives of everyone he met.

A Funeral Mass for Dr. Thomas will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Lucy's Catholic Parish located at 2350 Winchester Boulevard. in Campbell, CA. Reception to follow at the Campbell Community Center-Orchard City Banquet Hall located at 1 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA. Please wear bright colors in memory of Dr. Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dr. Ernest Thomas '56 for scholarships for pre-medical students at Xavier University of Louisiana, where he attended college. Mail to: Xavier University 1 Drexel Drive, New Orleans, LA 70125.





View the online memorial for Dr. Ernest "Ta" Thomas Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary