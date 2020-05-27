Ernest Wilfred TessierJune 27, 1922 - May 7, 2020Resident of San JoseErnest (Ernie) Tessier passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 in his home with family at his bedside. Born in Yakima Washington June 27, 1922 to Albert and Mary(Heintz) Tessier he was 97 years old. He enlisted in the Unites States Army in December 1939 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington. He deployed with, and remained in 3rd Inf Div during WWII, seeing action in North Africa, and Europe. In additions to awards for valor and heroism, He received a Battle Field Commission in Sicily Aug 1943.He returned to Yakima in June 1945 and married his High School sweetheart Claire Thaut June 13, 1945. Ernie remained in the Army and again served in combat as an Infantry Company Commander during the Korean War with 3rd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Cavalry Division. After twenty years of Service in a variety of command and staff positions in the United States and Europe he retired February 1, 1960.March 1960 Ernie began a new career with Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, in Plant Protection, Sunnyvale Ca. He remained with the organization until he retired June 1987 as Commander, Lockheed Plant Protection.Ernest was preceded in death by parents Albert and Mary Tessier and his sisters Adeline Nevue and Aurlie David, all of Washington state. Ernest is survived by his devoted wife of just short of 75 years Claire (Thaut) Tessier of San Jose, CA; his son Lawrence (Jeanne) of Enterprise, AL; two grandsons Lawrence Tessier II of Fayettville, NC, Andrew Tessier of NYC; a great-granddaughter Ashlynne Claire Tessier of Hope Mills NC, and a great-grandson Lawrence Tessier III of Daphane, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.