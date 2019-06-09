|
Ernie Hiratsuka
Resident of San Jose
Born Apr. 30, 1924 and passed away Apr. 4, 2019 in San Jose. Survived by sister, Bernice Matsumura, niece Sharon Matsumura-Crowe (Bob) and nephew Glenn Matsumura. Preceded in death by sister Grace, brothers Harry and Henry and parents Momoye and Henry. A WWII veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army, 442nd battalion, Ernie was awarded five bronze stars. The family thanks San Tomas Convalescent Hospital and Seasons Hospice for their care.
