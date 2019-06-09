Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Ernie Hiratsuka


Ernie Hiratsuka Obituary
Ernie Hiratsuka
Resident of San Jose
Born Apr. 30, 1924 and passed away Apr. 4, 2019 in San Jose. Survived by sister, Bernice Matsumura, niece Sharon Matsumura-Crowe (Bob) and nephew Glenn Matsumura. Preceded in death by sister Grace, brothers Harry and Henry and parents Momoye and Henry. A WWII veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army, 442nd battalion, Ernie was awarded five bronze stars. The family thanks San Tomas Convalescent Hospital and Seasons Hospice for their care.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019
