Brother Erwin Thomas Deasy, S.M.
Brother Erwin Thomas Deasy, S.M., a member of the Society of Mary (Marianists) passed away on December 19, 2019. Brother Tom, as he was known, was born on January 6, 1936 to Thomas and Teresa (O'Shea) Deasy. He is survived by his brother Michael Deasy, sister Patricia Deasy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bro. Tom entered the Marianist Novitiate in Santa Cruz, California in 1954. A year later he professed his first vows as a Marianist on August 15, 1965, and final vows in 1960. Following the completion of his undergraduate studies he began working in the library and teaching at Junipero Serra High School, LA. After receiving an MA in library science he served at Archbishop Riordan High School and Chaminade College Preparatory in LA. Brother Tom also taught film appreciation while building a massive movie collection!
A vigil ceremony will be held at the Marianist Center Chapel in Cupertino at 4:45 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the next day at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. Memorials may be made to the Marianist Province of the United States; 4425 West Pine Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63108.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 24, 2019