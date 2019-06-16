Esperanza Olmos

Jan. 8, 1925 - May 23, 2019

Resident of Citrus Heights

Esperanza Olmos passed away at her daughter's residence on Thursday, May 23 in San Jose at the age of 94. She was born in Nochistlan, Zacatecas, Mexico to Lauro Olmos and Maria Refugio Ruiz and came to San Jose in November of 1952. She leaves behind her children, Liduvina, Alicia, Rigoberto, Yolanda, Salvador & Daniel. She especially doted on her 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Esperanza will forever be remembered for the love she showered on her family, for her cooking, canning, sewing and gardening and for her willingness to help others at the drop of a hat.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 24 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 325 Willow Street, San Jose.

The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice of San Jose for the loving care they provided to Esperanza and her family during Esperanza's final days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .





