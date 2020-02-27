Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447

Estanislada G. Jimenez

Estanislada G. Jimenez Obituary
Estanislada G. Jimenez
May 7, 1927 - Feb. 19, 2020
San Jose
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Estanislada G. Jimenez on February 19th at the age of 92. Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park will be hosting the services for Estanislada on March 3, 2020 in Chapel of the Roses from 6:00PM-9:00PM and March 4, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM with a committal to follow at 11:30AM. Photos and Videos are prohibited.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 27, 2020
