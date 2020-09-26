Esther Padilla MartinezJune 26, 1943- Sept. 12, 2020Tempe, AZBorn in San Jose, Esther peacefully passed with family by her side. She loved reading, music & the color red. Her heart reminisced of San Jose's Small-town feel of downtown, the endless orchards & her everlasting friendships living in East San Jose. Esther is preceded in death by her parents John and Dolores Padilla, Grandmother Guadalupe Guzman Palomera, Adored Aunt Daria Padilla & Sister Pamela Padilla. Esther is survived by her sisters Caroline Martinez, Yolanda Werneke, Geraldine Padilla and brother John Padilla Jr., and her children; Stacey Najera, Julianna & Jason Martinez & Jesus Aviles, 7-Grandchildren, & 3-Great Grandchildren