1/1
Esther Padilla Martinez
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Padilla Martinez
June 26, 1943- Sept. 12, 2020
Tempe, AZ
Born in San Jose, Esther peacefully passed with family by her side. She loved reading, music & the color red. Her heart reminisced of San Jose's Small-town feel of downtown, the endless orchards & her everlasting friendships living in East San Jose. Esther is preceded in death by her parents John and Dolores Padilla, Grandmother Guadalupe Guzman Palomera, Adored Aunt Daria Padilla & Sister Pamela Padilla. Esther is survived by her sisters Caroline Martinez, Yolanda Werneke, Geraldine Padilla and brother John Padilla Jr., and her children; Stacey Najera, Julianna & Jason Martinez & Jesus Aviles, 7-Grandchildren, & 3-Great Grandchildren


View the online memorial for Esther Padilla  Martinez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Esther P. Martinez. May the God of comfort and Father of tender mercies strengthen you as you mourn your loss.
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved