Estle Lee Green
Oct. 9, 1949-June 16, 2020
Resident of Milpitas
Estle Lee Green, 70, of Milpitas passed away June 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Lincoln, IL. Lee is survived by his wife, Alecia & his son, Andrew. Also, brothers Stuart & Harlan who reside in Lincoln, IL.
Lee served in the US Air Force for 5 years. He worked for the City of San Jose at the Water Pollution Control Plant for 25 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his dachshund babies, reading & helping his friends with drag racing & machining parts.
At Lee's request, no services will be held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.