Oct. 9, 1949-June 16, 2020
Resident of Milpitas
Estle Lee Green, 70, of Milpitas passed away June 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Lincoln, IL. Lee is survived by his wife, Alecia & his son, Andrew. Also, brothers Stuart & Harlan who reside in Lincoln, IL.
Lee served in the US Air Force for 5 years. He worked for the City of San Jose at the Water Pollution Control Plant for 25 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his dachshund babies, reading & helping his friends with drag racing & machining parts.
At Lee's request, no services will be held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
