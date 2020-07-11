Ethelmae Jean Salsbery (Jean)June 27, 1936 – June 29, 2020Resident of San JoseAt the age of 84, Jean peacefully entered into heaven with her family by her bedside.Jean was born in Los Angeles to Frank and Ethelmae (Valk) Zahala.Jean graduated from George Washington high school in Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life David. They were married for 65 years. David was drafted in 1956, which took David and Jean to Paris, France for 2 years. Upon their return, David was then transferred to Fort Ord for a few months of training, where they lived in Seaside. Jean worked for various banks and also worked for Bank of America in the East Los Gatos branch for 12 years.Jeans life was one of service to the Lord and to others. Jean was a loving wife and mother, and came to know Christ in her 20's believing that Christ died for her sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried and rose again. She was active in church and children's ministry including neighborhood Child Evangelism clubs. Jean was a kind and compassionate person, helping neighbors and people in need. Jean loved animals of all kinds and helped rescue animals around the neigjborhood.Jeans life verse was Hebrews 13:8 – "Jesus Christ, the same yesterday today and forever."Jean loved her family and was an avid painter, sharing her paintings with many people she met during the years.Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years David, daughter Mary and husband John, daughter Sally, daughter Betty Jean and husband Mike. Grandchildren – Christopher and wife Ashley, Billy, Jacob and wife Lana, Benjamin, David and wife Meagan, Rachel Jean and husband Adam, Jamie, Joshua and Colton. Great-grandchildren - Macie Jean, Benjamin and Hailey.Jean was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ethelmae, brother Frank and sisters June and Ruth, and son David 'Duane'.We wish to thank Heartland Hospice Care of Santa Clara for all their loving care while Jean was at home.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or A Little Piece of Heaven Wild Mustang Domestic Horse Rescue.The family will gather for a private service.