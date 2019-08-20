|
Etheridge E. (Ed) Wright, Jr.
6/30/1929 - 8/14/2019
Resident of San Jose
Etheridge Wright was a very nice, kind, warm-hearted man who was loved by his many friends and associates. Perhaps his most valuable ability was that he knew how to love, both through feeling the emotion and communicating it. Of course, his loving family were the chief recipients of the many benefits of that quality he had. He also had not 9, but 90 lives in his 90 years having survived two kinds of cancer, two open heart surgeries, many other surgeries, plus an advanced case of COPD. Despite these setbacks, he did live a long and happy life.
Ed was born in Lannett, Alabama and grew up there, but was able to live with his sister in Massachusetts and attend high school there. He joined the US Navy at the age of 17 1/2 and spent 20 fruitful years there, including over a year in Vietnam, and retired a Chief Petty Officer. He then worked for 24 years at Alameda Naval Station as an aircraft mechanic and disaster planner, finally moving on the United Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. During these years he also received an Associates degree in Sociology, and finally retired in 1988.
Ed lived in the Bay Area from 1955 to the present, including his last 15 years in San Jose with his wife, Fran. In addition to Fran he is survived by two children, Curtiss Wright (Rosalie) of Las Vegas, and Casey Griffin (Phillip) of Union City, two grandchildren, Phillip Griffin, and Briauna Keller, and one great-grandchild, Nalani Marigny.
Ed was a true sports fan, loving basketball, football, and baseball, in that order. He especially loved the Warriors, 49ers, and the Giants. He also was a wonderful dancer, lover of jazz, and car enthusiast, owning many cars during his lifetime. He was a reluctant traveler, but nevertheless in the past 15 years he and Fran visited some 25 different locations at least once, plus annual trips to Mexico, their favorite vacation spot.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the s Project in Ed's honor. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, August 22, at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2019