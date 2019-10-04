|
|
Eugene Albert Ravizza
Resident of Los Altos
Gene passed from this life on October 2, 2019. Born on July 21, 1928 to Albert and Georgia Ravizza. He was raised in Sunnyvale with his sister Aline (deceased) and brother Armand. He was a loving husband to his wife, Dianne Schott Ravizza (deceased), a loving father to his children, Claranne Long (Tim), Mark Ravizza S.J. and Greg Ravizza (Kathleen), cherished grandfather to Jenna Johnson (Jereb), Matt Long, Chris Long, Elena Ravizza, Luke Ravizza and his great-grandchildren Ellie, Wesley and Berkeley Johnson. After raising their family in Saratoga, Gene and Dianne relocated to Los Altos. In the years after Dianne's passing Gene resided at the Forum in Cupertino where he enjoyed the company of many good friends.
As a child Gene learned the value of hard work helping his parents at their ranch on Wolfe Rd. He attended Fremont High School and Santa Clara University, graduating as an electrical engineer with the class of 1947. Following work abroad building U.S. airbases in Morocco in fulfillment of his ROTC service requirement, Gene returned home and began a career as an electrical contractor. Working with his partners, he built Cupertino Electric Inc. Founded upon integrity, customer satisfaction and mutual respect for all in the work place, CEI grew with Silicon Valley and continues to thrive; Gene served as a valued advisor until his final days.
Guided by his faith, Gene actively supported numerous charitable causes, including Santa Clara University, Saint Francis High School in Mountain View and Hope Rehabilitation Services. He was a long-time active member of the Serra Club, which worked to encourage vocations to the Catholic Church, and the Knights of Malta, an organization dedicated to providing humanitarian and medical assistance to those in need. After retirement he also enjoyed volunteering at Martha's Kitchen where he would help serve meals to the hungry.
There will be a vigil held at Saint Simon Catholic Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos, on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mission Santa Clara, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, on Tuesday, October 8 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions in Gene's name may be sent to: Saint Francis High School "Dianne Ravizza Scholarship Fund" (1885 Miramonte Ave., Mountain View, CA 94040), Martha's Kitchen (311 Willow St., San Jose, CA 95110, www.marthas-kitchen.org), or the Santa Clara University School of Engineering "Dean's Engineering Excellence Fund."
View the online memorial for Eugene Albert Ravizza
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2019