Eugene C. Adams
Feb 18, 1943 - Dec 5, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Colonel Eugene Carlton Adams, a long time resident of Los Gatos, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's.
He was born in Salinas and grew up in Greenfield. He graduated from King City High, San Jose State, and Lincoln Law. He served as a San Jose Police Officer and a Colonel in the US Army for over 30 years.
Gene is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Carrie (husband Rob), son Jeffrey (wife Yasmin), granddaughters Siena and Kloe, and sister Beverley Lawson.
Gene made a difference in the lives of his family, friends, community, and country. His leadership and dedication to the Army affected soldiers and their families throughout the course of his career. He will be sorely missed!
Services will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Park on Friday, Dec 13 at 11:30 am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 11, 2019