Eugene GilmanFebruary 21, 1926 - July 15, 2020SunnyvaleEugene (Gene) Wilson Gilman, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and best friend, passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 15, 2020.Gene was born to Roy and Anna Gilman in Lewistown, MT and lived a happy life with his sister Dorothy Gilman-Rainey in Great Falls, Montana.As a young man he fought for our liberty in World War II and was very proud of his service and our country. Gene was also a graduate of the University of Washington and loved his time at school and in Seattle. Throughout his life, he was always a huge Huskies fan and enjoyed watching Washington play sports.Gene resided in Sunnyvale for over 55 years. He enjoyed these years with his family, friends, and community. Gene's professional career included the insurance industry and a long term team member of Memorex/Unisys where his was a safety engineer. Gene was an active member and Elder at the Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. He was also a founding member of the Eagles Men's Group, where he and some of his best friends met weekly for about 25 years to enjoy dinner and to engage in lively & meaningful conversations. Gene loved camping in the mountains and at the beach with friends and family. He also frequently traveled to San Diego to see his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Montana, and Cabo San Lucas.Gene had a particular zest and love for life that was noticed by all and continued into his retirement. He had a very active retirement including: traveling, consultant for a start up company, senior citizen Tai Chi, walking, working out, Spanish class, book club, and spending as much time as he could with the ones he loved.Gene is survived by his daughter Allison (Ricardo Rivas) and son Eric Gilman (Connie) as well as grandkids Summer and Steven Mason, great grandson Julius Mason, longtime girlfriend Betty Sauer, friend Ed Olson, nephew Tom Rainey and niece Jan Rainey, and the Eagles. Gene liked to have fun and nurtured and appreciated his relationships with his friends and family that will always remember and love his kind, optimistic, generous, and loving soul.Gene's desire was to be cremated and his ashes will be at peace in the Memorial Garden at the Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. Due to current conditions, a celebration of Gene's life will held at a later date.