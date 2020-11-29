Eugene "Gene" H. MinerNovember 20, 1949 - November 26, 2020Resident of Menlo ParkBorn November 20, 1949 to Arthur and Bernice Miner, doctors didn't expect Gene to survive the night. It's Gene's determination that loved ones remember most.Gene attended Junipero Serra High School, and the University of San Francisco, where he met his best friend and love of his life, Claire.Gene obtained his Bachelor's degree in Psychology, MFCC, and PhD so he could give back. He worked for Santa Clara County in the substance abuse program and provided free counseling to residents. Gene counseled children and families in the evenings at his private practice, and worked for Concern, a non-profit associated with El Camino Hospital. Coworkers say that despite decades of supporting those in need, Gene approached each incident with a level of empathy and understanding that very few could.Gene donated his time and built houses for Habitat for Humanity with his son, Jarrett and daughter, Doneva. He was also a proud supporter of hundreds of charities.Most importantly, Gene taught his children to work hard, to do anything for family, to help those in need, to make a joke during the hardest times, and to always do the right thing even if no one will know.Gene is survived by: his siblings (Arthur's widow Gayle, Roy & wife Wendy, Jack & wife Mary, Nettie & husband Dennis); his wife, Claire; 3 children (Jarrett & wife Marcie, Doneva & husband Chris, Karisa & husband Danny); 5 grandchildren (Kaihli, Hunter, Mason, Kenzi and Callen).In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Big Basin Recovery Fund in Gene's honor.