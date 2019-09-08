|
Eugene Joseph Muzzio
Mar. 19, 1927 - Aug. 31, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Eugene Joseph Muzzio was born on March 19, 1927 in San Jose to Manuel and Romilda Muzzio. He died peacefully on August 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. Upon graduating Lincoln High School, he joined his father in the family business, the California Paste Company, in downtown San Jose and stayed until its closure. Quickly responding to a changing work environment, he landed a position with the Santa Clara Valley Water District as a plant maintenance technician. In a short 20 years, Gene rose to become the Supervisor of Operations for the three water treatment plants in Santa Clara Valley.
Gene met the love of his life, Adele Brouette, in 1954 at his cousin's wedding. Gene and Adele were married on April 16, 1955 and settled in San Jose to raise their family.
Gene loved life and cherished his Italian ancestry. He enjoyed camping trips to Lake Tahoe and Yosemite with the family, California Paste Team bowling (1957 champ!), duck hunting at the family club, as well as his lesser known jobs including cub scout leader, little league coach, PTA officer, and active member of the Campbell AARP group. His woodworking skills were renowned, and included both the creation of many cherished pieces as well as significant additions to his home. He and Adele were fortunate to travel the world including trips to Europe, South America, and Asia.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his elder sister Maureen, and his younger brother David. He is survived by his wife Adele, three children: Cathy (Jeff) Gravish, Doug (Leslie Una) Muzzio and Joe (Leslie Ann) Muzzio, six grandchildren, one great grandchild; sister Carol Dudley, his "adopted" daughter Beth Bastos, and many close family and friends. Gene's devotion to family and friends was beyond measure. He saw the good in life and brought out the best in everyone. He set the benchmark for all who knew him: Do good things daily; love, respect, and help family and friends always. Please join us for a Mass on September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019