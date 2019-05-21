Eugene Kahler

May 7, 1926 - May 14, 2019

Visalia, CA

Eugene Kahler, 93, residing in Visalia, Ca, passed away May 14, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Hospital of natural causes. Born May 7, 1926 in Witenburg, Wisconsin to Earnest Kahler and Loretta Hartzeim. He had two sisters Joyce Leroy and Dawn David. Joined the army and served from September 1943 to September 1964. During his years of service, he met and married Sachiko Kondo on August 23, 1951, in Saporo, Japan. Father of Janice Weikal, Raymond Kahler, and Barbara Kahler. He is survived by his wife Sachiko Kahler, 3 children, 4 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren, and 7 nephews and nieces. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Prestige Assisted Living in Visalia, CA, from noon to 1:00 pm as a thanks to friends and staff during his 2 year stay. A second memorial will be held in Palo Alto, CA, On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1 pm with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love of Animals, Inc., PO Box 6344, Visalia, Ca, 93290.





