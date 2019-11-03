|
Eugene Oliverio
August 21, 1929 - October 26, 2019
Campbell
Eugene Oliverio passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 in San Jose, California at the age of 90. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Beatrice Oliverio, children Kathleen (Jerry Ferrel) and Eugene (Elizabeth), grandchildren Gina (Rossi) Rollings (Chris), Brent Ferrel (Irma), Jeremy Oliverio, and Kevin Oliverio (Rachel), and great-grandchildren Savannah, Nolan, and Natalia. He is also survived by his sister Betty Lee, and proceeded in death by brothers Pasquale and Mario, as well as sister Edith Bozzo. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
At the age of 5, Gene immigrated from the small Calabrian town of Donnici in Southern Italy to San Jose with his family. He learned English by attending school. After graduating from San Jose High School, Gene served in the army during peace times stationed in Germany and Fort Knox. He married Bea in 1960, and shortly after they made their home in Campbell. Gene had a long and fulfilling career in both the grocery and wine businesses. After retiring, Gene remained active spending time with his family, maintaining and manicuring his prized fig trees, and being a devoted fan of San Jose Sharks hockey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 6th at 10:30AM at St. Clare's Chapel at Santa Clara Mission cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019