Eugene Tunney Ross Jr. (Gene)
1/19/1949 - 9/19/2019
Resident of San Jose
Gene entered into eternal rest Thursday September 19, 2019 at home in San Jose CA at the age of 70. Born in San Antonio TX January 19, 1949, he lived in TX until 1985 at which time he moved to California to begin a new life. California became his new home but he always remained a true Texan at heart. He was a painter by trade and an estimator for a paint contracting company until his health began to decline. Over the past 15 years his chronic illness had progressed to the point of immobility, but he remained valiant and strong throughout. He is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Ross, his sister Gloria and brother-in-law Rick and their children. He was a loving husband to Marilyn Brown Ross and doting Doggie Papa to Bella and Rocco. He also leaves behind his loving nephew Jay Orlando and Jay's children Tre and Anne-Louise. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gene's life on Wednesday, October 2nd at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Chapel of the Oaks 300 Curtner Ave. San Jose CA. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. Service begins at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society 5001 Angel Canyon Rd Kanab UT, 84741 Attention Jonna, or to The Lupus Foundation of America Attn: In Tribute- Eugene T. Ross Jr. 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037. Donations can also be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 28, 2019