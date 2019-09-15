|
Eugene V. Estrade
1919-2018
Almaden Valley
Lifelong resident of Almaden Valley. A scion of 2 pioneer Almaden Valley families, Gene was born to Edward Estrade and Anita Pfeiffer. A member of San Jose High Class of 1937. He worked as an elevator operator at the DeAnza Hotel, then saw service with the Army Corps of Engineers in the Pacific during WWII. Former proprietor of Robertsville Hardware and Estrade Liquors.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kay, brothers Melvin and Ben and sister Marion.
Survived by children, Colleen (Byron), Gail (Allan), Michael, Jean (Brian), 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to the family home September 22 at 2 pm to honor his memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019