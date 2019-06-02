Eulis Peter Bradshaw

September 30, 1921 - April 25, 2019

Cupertino, CA and Crescent City, CA

Pete Bradshaw passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday April 25, 2019. He was a very kind and loving man who would go the extra mile.. or two to help someone even a total stranger. His wonderful and loving soul has moved on. He enjoyed backpacking in the high country, camping and fishing with his family. Pete was born in Estancia, NM to Lewis and Birdie Bradshaw. He was the oldest of four children. He met Mary Virginia Pettis when they were both 16 years old and married in 1941. They were married over 78 years. Pete volunteered and served overseas in the Army in WWII for over 3 ½ years. While in the Army he served in places such as Oran, Africa, Salerno, Angio, Southern France, and among other places. After he served he worked 42 years as a General Building Contractor in the Bay Area, he always seem to have a project going in the garage. Pete was active or served as Activity Chairman for the Stanford Area Boy Scout Council, Commissioned on Missions for the Los Altos Methodist Church, Past Master of the Masonic Lodge 511 in Sunnyvale, CA., past president of the Crescent City Shrine Club, member of the Masonic Lodge 45 F&AM in Crescent City and member of the Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his wife Virginia, his children, Virginia, Barbara, Pete and Susan. Also, by his grandchildren, David, Jessica, Vanessa, Jason, Julia, Kelly and Kourtney, and his great grandchildren, Samantha, Alexandra, Madison, Ethan, Andrew, Parker, Alexis and Elena.

Services will be held on June 22 at 12:00 located at the Crescent City Masonic Lodge at 250 9th St., Crescent City, CA. The family will have their own celebration of life in August.

The family has asked that in Pete's memory in lieu of flowers that donations be given to the .

We will all love him and miss him.





