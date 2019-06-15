Home

Eva Carver

Eva Carver In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Eva Carver
June 19, 1919 - March 26, 2010
This year we celebrate what would have been your 100th birthday. It's hard to believe it's been nearly a decade since you've passed, as we think about you every day. Thank you for your kind, gentle support, your patience and perspective, and for being a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. We love you! Matt, Susan, Charles and Phillip


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 15, 2019
