In Loving Memory
Eva Carver
June 19, 1919 - March 26, 2010
This year we celebrate what would have been your 100th birthday. It's hard to believe it's been nearly a decade since you've passed, as we think about you every day. Thank you for your kind, gentle support, your patience and perspective, and for being a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. We love you! Matt, Susan, Charles and Phillip
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 15, 2019