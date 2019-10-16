|
Evaldo Gene Dal Poggetto
June 10, 1930 - October 8, 2019
Hillsborough
Evaldo Gene Dal Poggetto, born June 10, 1930 in San Jose, CA, died Tuesday October 8, 2019
at the age of 89. Born to Elinor and Dante Dal Poggetto, he grew up in San Jose. While in high school, he worked closely with his father to support the family produce business. These experiences laid the foundation for his future as a brilliant businessman and investor. His love of music and opera prompted him to pursue a singing career, traveling to Italy to study. His dedication paid off with a position in the San Francisco Opera Chorus, where he met the loves of his life. Evaldo succeeded as a prominent tenor, winning numerous awards. His notoriety yielded an offer to perform with the Metropolitan Opera House in NY, which he declined due to the rigorous performance schedule and commitment to his marriage. Upon returning to CA, Evaldo worked for McKesson as their top salesman, fostering lifelong partnerships and cherished friendships. Evaldo continued to express and honor his musical talent by becoming a passionate and masterful voice instructor for 30 years. He married Ruth Roehr in 1960, who preceeded him on October 24, 2002. He was also preceeded by his older sister, Doris Shaffer, in May 2015. He married Rosemarie Hunter in 2005. In addition to his wife, Evaldo is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, dear friends, and talented students. His inspiring and joyous presence will be deeply missed by all who have had the privilege of knowing him. Sat., Oct. 19 Visitation 10 a.m. and at 12 Noon Services will begin. Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in his honor.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2019