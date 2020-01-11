|
|
Evanghelia John Ioannou
March 25, 1926 - December 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Evanghelia, what words could best capture your positive spirit, infinite patience and the well-tested wisdom in your life.
Evanghelia John Ioannou (nee Papastathis) was born in Piraeus, Greece on March 25, 1926 and passed away on December 18, 2019. She was the daughter of her Greek father George and her Greek mother Kalliopi. She gave birth to three children in Greece: Maria, Basil (who died when an infant) and Michael. In 1956 her husband John decided to move the family (Evanghelia, Maria and Michael) to the United States. The family had been sponsored by the Methodist Church in Bedford, Ohio and that is where they settled. She faced her move from Greece to America with great courage.
In Bedford, she worked at home as a seamstress and quickly learned the English language from her customers. Evanghelia's customers adored her, not only for her skills as a seamstress-creative, clever and precise- but also for the sweetness of her personality. Her family grew with the addition of Kathleen in 1964 and George in 1966. In 1973 the family moved to Santa Clara, California. She continued to sew but was also able to reconnect to her Greek roots by frequenting the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in San Jose. Evanghelia and her husband John were very active in the church. She put to work her exceptional skills as an organizer and cook for the Philoptochos. She dealt with many difficulties in her life with patience, diligence, determination and honesty. Her brilliant cooking skills were enjoyed by her family and friends. As a seamstress she showed creativity and ingenuity. As a mother and wife, wisdom and dedication to her family.
Evanghelia was blessed with a long life and has left a legacy she can be proud of.
She was predeceased by her loving husband John Nicholas Ioannou of 66 years and is survived by her children Mary Duranti, Michael Ioannou (wife Sheila), Kathy Salzetti (husband Mike) and George Ioannou, her seven grandchildren Irene Marchesini (husband Andrea), Giacomo Duranti (wife Claudia), Jonathan and David Salzetti , Troy and Ethan Ioannou, Elizabeth Ioannou and her great grand daughter Lucia Marchesini and by her nieces Angeline Ioannou and Alicia Manocha. Yiayia was greatly loved and will be missed by everyone, family and friends, who were part of her life.
A special thank you to those close friends in the Greek community for their moral support and help in organizing her funeral services. The Trisagion will be held on Thursday night, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. and the Funeral Service on Friday morning January 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., both at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1260 Davis Street, San Jose. Interment to follow at Mission City Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Evanghelia John Ioannou
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020