Evelyn Abrams KamasAugust 30, 1929 - November 11, 2020Resident of Sunnyvale, CAEvelyn died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family. She was a wonderful conversationalist, wicked smart, gave great advice, and had a warm smile she frequently shared. She enjoyed reading, swimming, dinner parties, and shopping. She loved everything about Christmas, especially giving presents and watching them being opened. Family gatherings were a treasured time. She felt fortunate to have all of her children nearby to celebrate frequently.She was born at home in Detroit, Michigan, the only girl with five brothers. The family had a small moving company putting everyone to work on the truck or in the office. Evelyn graduated from Cooley HS then earned a BA in Economics from Wayne University in 1951.Evelyn worked for a few years, bought a new car, and drove to California, settling in San Francisco doing actuarial work. She loved living in the City rooming with Diane Newton. She found time for graduate work in economics at UC Berkeley and frequent trips to Yosemite with the Sierra Club.Her boss introduced her to his bridge partner, Peter Kamas, who became the love of her life. They were married six months later in 1962, bought an ultra modern Eichler home in Sunnyvale, and lived there for the rest of her life.Three children quickly followed and she stayed home to raise them until they were all in school. Evelyn earned a teaching credential from San Jose State in 1972 and taught kindergarten at Harker Academy. Being a teacher gave her summers off which the family filled with trips in the camper to Yosemite, the beach, and Clear Lake taking friends of the kids along for the ride.Always eager to learn, she got an AA degree in Computer Science in 1982 and worked in the early PC industry. After retiring, she returned to school and earned a MS in Gerontology at San Jose State. Her golden years were spent traveling around the world and on 23 cruises with her husband.Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Peter, her three children, Alan, Betty, and Charles, their spouses Linda, Jim, and Eleen, and ten grandchildren. They were lucky to have her and she had a long and happy life. Evelyn will be missed more than we can say. We are sure she is now the brightest star in heaven.Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of the Sunnyvale Library.